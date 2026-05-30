Judge lets lawsuit move forward over 137,000 Kia Soul and Seltos over recalled engines and fire risk

"All well-pled allegations in the complaint are accepted as true and viewed in the light most favorable to the plaintiff."

A federal judge has allowed a class action lawsuit against Kia to move forward over recalled Soul and Seltos models, putting renewed scrutiny on how the automaker has handled alleged engine defects.

According to a report from Guessing Headlights, the case involves more than 137,000 Kia vehicles covered by a 2025 recall: 2021-2023 Soul and 2021-2023 Seltos vehicles using 2.0-liter four-cylinder engines from Kia Autoland Hwaseong.

Kia has said faulty piston oil rings may cause excessive oil consumption, unusual engine noise, stalling, or total engine failure. Kia acknowledged four known engine fires tied to the issue when the recall was announced.

Dealers were told to add piston oil ring noise-detection software and replace engines when diagnostic codes pointed to damage. However, Florida owner Eric Jasinski sued, arguing that the recall has slashed the value of his 2021 Kia Soul.

He claims the vehicle is effectively "worthless," even though he has not reported an engine failure himself.

Kia asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that Jasinski had not suffered a concrete injury because his car had operated normally for years and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had already determined the recall remedy was appropriate and effective. But Judge John Milton Younge declined to throw out the case at this early stage, allowing the legal battle to continue.

Some owners of affected Soul and Seltos vehicles have continued to report increased oil consumption, knocking, power loss, and engine failures online and in complaints to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Others also describe trouble getting warranty approval or replacement engines, despite Kia's 10-year or 100,000-mile powertrain warranty, the report noted.

For now, the recall remains in place, and Kia dealers are still expected to carry out the software remedy and replace engines when codes indicate damage. The automaker must also continue defending its recall strategy in court.

The judge said that "all well-pled allegations in the complaint are accepted as true and viewed in the light most favorable to the plaintiff."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.