Kia sparks buzz after teasing affordable new model: 'That's my next car'

Kia teased its latest electric vehicle last month, according to Electrek, and the teaser has been generating hype ever since.

The EV2 — which was fully unveiled at the Jan. 9 Brussels Motor Show — may be Kia's cheapest EV to date, Electrek predicted. Since the EV3 costs about €36,000 ($42,000), the EV2 will likely be around €30,000 ($35,000). It's also set to be the smallest Kia EV. Electrek expected it to be slightly shorter than the EV3, at about 157 inches.

However, what it lacks in length it makes up for in height. As the teaser indicated, the unveiling revealed a relatively tall, compact car built for urban driving.

The new model will be manufactured in Slovakia and is expected to have a similar battery pack to the EV3, which has a maximum range of 560 kilometers (348 miles) per charge.

Electric vehicles have been gaining traction recently. Kia is just one of many mainstream car companies releasing EVs. Subaru, Hyundai, and Chevrolet, for example, all announced multiple new electric and hybrid models for the coming year.

Their limited pollution output, combined with how much they save consumers, makes EVs a solid option for many. In fact, driving an electric vehicle will save you an estimated $2,200 on fuel costs annually, according to a 2024 study (the amount varies depending on location).

Regardless of where you live, charging an EV at home will save you more money than using public chargers. Interested homeowners may benefit from checking out Qmerit, which offers free and instant installation estimates.

Installing solar panels helps lower this cost even further by lessening your reliance on the grid. To connect with vetted installers and save thousands of dollars, check out TCD's Solar Explorer. It will connect you with solar energy partners that can help you save on installation costs, battery storage, and more. EnergySage is one such partner; it streamlines the shopping process, connecting you with people in your area.

Social media users were excited.

On an r/electricvehicles post about the EV2, one commenter said: "If it has similar range to the ev3, then that's my next car sorted. So far there's annoyingly limited choice of small cars with good distance capability."

"So many models coming out of Hyundai & Kia that it's hard to keep track of them all," another noted.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



