Residents pack town hall as officials race to test uncapped landfill linked to at least 40 cancer cases

About 200 residents packed a Keyport town hall as state officials moved to address mounting fears about a former landfill that was never properly capped and may be tied to dozens of nearby cancer cases, as NewJersey101.5 reported.

What's Happening?

As it turned out, the meeting was less about getting new answers than residents finally being heard after years of worry, per NJ.com. The focus was the former Aeromarine landfill, a site that closed in 2010 but was reportedly never properly capped. As NJ.com noted, the landfill has leaked into Raritan Bay, and at least 40 nearby cancer cases have been recorded.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) hosted the meeting. Acting Commissioner Ed Potosnak told attendees that the agency's goal is to "ensure that [it] is properly closed and that there are no public health risks associated with that site," according to News12.com.

Testing at the site has not begun, though officials said existing wells could speed up the process, according to NewJersey101.5. Deputy Commissioner Kati Angarone added that testing should be finished by June and the results would be unveiled as quickly as possible.

Still, the meeting exposed deep frustration. Some residents said they do not trust the DEP after years of inaction, while others questioned how the state is tracking former residents.

According to NJ.com, Bob Lorenz emotionally asked officials: "Now, why was there nothing done since 1979? Why has it been 47 years?"

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Why Does It Matter?

Families at the town hall shared stories about cancer diagnoses, putting a human face on what might otherwise sound like an abstract environmental investigation. It also underscores how difficult cancer cluster investigations can be.

Proving that multiple cases share a single environmental cause is often complicated, especially because cancer is unfortunately common, NewJersey101.5 pointed out. In New Jersey, cancer is the second-leading cause of death, and roughly 1 in 3 people will be diagnosed with some form of it during their lifetime, the outlet added.

The overall uncertainty can be exhausting for people living nearby. Residents are trying to make decisions about their homes, their children, and their long-term health while waiting for testing data that could help clarify the risks.

When institutions move slowly or leave cleanup work unfinished, public trust can erode quickly. That is part of why the Keyport meeting drew such a large turnout. Local residents want transparency, urgency, and a clear plan to keep the public safe.

What's Being Done?

For now, the DEP says it is prioritizing testing at the Aeromarine site, with existing monitoring wells expected to help move the work along. Officials said the immediate focus is on gathering enough information to determine whether the landfill is creating ongoing health threats.

For residents, the most important near-term step may be staying engaged with the process. Public meetings, test result updates, and local health communications can help families understand what is known, what remains uncertain, and whether any protective actions are recommended.

Longer term, the case could also shape how agencies handle other aging landfill sites.

"At what point do we say, 'Enough is enough with Bay Ridge?' At what point are they not allowed to kick this can down the road anymore," resident Alex Craft asked, per NJ.com. "Because people are dying."

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