Illinois city to pay mobile home residents after threat to shut off water over owner's bills

The dispute intensified in July 2025, when the Illinois Appellate Court ordered the city to turn the water back on.

After residents of a mobile home park faced losing their water service due to utility charges owed by the property owner, Kewanee, Illinois, agreed to a settlement worth more than $42,000.

As part of the deal, the city must update its Municipal Code to provide tenants with stronger protections before a water shutoff occurs.

What happened?

According to the Quad-City Times, Kewanee resolved a 2025 lawsuit by agreeing to pay $42,170 in damages to five clients of Prairie State Legal Services, a nonprofit legal aid group, and by committing to changes in its Municipal Code.

Filed in June 2025, the case argued that the city violated the constitutional rights of mobile home park residents by threatening to cut off their water service because of utility debt owed by the park owner. It also challenged a city policy that allowed Kewanee to terminate service at the property without first informing the people living there.

The dispute intensified in July 2025, when the Illinois Appellate Court ordered the city to turn the water back on. Under the settlement, Kewanee will now compensate the residents and make code changes.

The agreement requires tenant notice before any shutoff and gives residents 30 days to address the issue. Kewanee also waived all water balances that built up through March 2026.

Why does it matter?

Water is one of the most basic services any household depends on. Without reliable water service, daily needs such as drinking, cooking, bathing, cleaning, and flushing toilets become far more difficult — or impossible.

Renters and mobile home residents can be pushed into crisis when utility policies treat them as responsible for debts controlled by a landlord or property owner.

The settlement shifts that burden away from residents and toward a process that includes notice, time, and due process. It may also help spare people from emergency costs tied to bottled water, temporary lodging, missed work, or medical concerns linked to poor sanitation.

The waived balances could reduce financial pressure on affected households while setting a clearer standard for how cities should handle essential utility disputes in the future.

What's being done?

Kewanee is revising its Municipal Code so residents cannot be blindsided by a shutoff tied to someone else's unpaid bill, the Quad-City Times reported. Mandatory tenant notice gives people a chance to understand what is happening before their service is interrupted.

The new 30-day cure period also gives tenants and advocates more time to respond, whether that means contacting the city, seeking legal help, or working out a fix before the water goes off. It could mean fewer sudden disruptions and stronger protections for children, seniors, and medically vulnerable residents.

For the five residents involved, the outcome includes compensation, waived balances, and rules designed to help ensure other tenants get a warning and a fair chance before losing access to water.

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