Keurig issues recalls for thousands of popular coffee pods due to startling FDA report: 'May cause … adverse health consequences'

Keurig's K-Cup recall was worrisome for several reasons.

Keurig has recalled more than 80,000 units of a single variety of its popular K-Cups due to a potentially dangerous labeling error, Prevention reported.

What's happening?

Keurig issued a recall notice for McCafe Premium Roast Decaf Coffee K-Cup Pods, sold in 84-unit packages.

According to the Food and Drug Administration's formal Enforcement Report, the units were "labeled as decaf, but might contain caffeine."

Health.com provided the affected K-Cups' UPC (043000073438) batch number (5101564894) and a shared best-by date of November 17, 2026.

The FDA deemed the Keurig recall a Class II, which means that "use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences," but the likelihood of serious adverse risks was "remote."

Per Prevention, affected units were pulled from store shelves, but units purchased before the recall was initiated could still be lurking in pantries, office break rooms, and doctors' offices.

Potentially mislabeled K-Cups were distributed in California, Indiana, and Nevada.

Why is this concerning?

In 2022, a 21-year-old University of Pennsylvania student, Sarah Katz, died after consuming Panera Bread's since-discontinued "Charged Lemonade," NBC News reported.

Katz was diagnosed with a condition known as Long QT Syndrome at the age of five, and unbeknownst to her, Panera's Charged Lemonade contained more caffeine than "standard cans of Red Bull and Monster energy drinks combined."

A close friend of Katz's described her as "very, very vigilant" about avoiding caffeine. Individuals with medical contraindications to caffeine tend to purchase beverages labeled as free of it, making this particular recall a graver risk to people with cardiac conditions.

Separately, the FDA's Enforcement Report bore a "Center Classification Date" of Jan. 23, but news of the recall did not hit the news for days.

On top of that, the same report listed Keurig's recall initiation date as December 6, 2025, a reporting gap of nearly seven weeks. Keurig.com's "Product Recalls" section wasn't functional, leaving at-risk consumers entirely in the dark.

The FDA was among several core agencies that were subjected to massive staff cuts in early 2025, and experts warned that reduced oversight could jeopardize the safety of the food supply.

Another potentially dangerous recall of Meijer distilled water was initiated by the retailer on Nov. 13 but wasn't documented by the FDA until early January.

Likewise, a regional Coca-Cola bottler's recall due to potential metal fragments wasn't formally disclosed for weeks.

What's being done about it?

On Jan. 13, the Guardian spoke with several former FDA officials, many of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

All expressed deep concern about the deterioration of food quality monitoring, citing a deadly listeria outbreak in 2025.

Individuals who shared their concerns can act by pressuring lawmakers to demand that the FDA take action on food safety.

