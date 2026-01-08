Ski club takes drastic action amid concerning winter trend: 'Have not been cooperating'

They said it was the most responsible decision.

A Canadian ski club kept its trails closed longer than expected after warmer temperatures and rainfall created dangerous conditions for winter athletes.

What's happening?

According to Castanet, recent weather conditions and a lack of consistent snow made it unsafe for the Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club in British Columbia to open its winter trails as early as planned. Club representatives said a new opening date would be announced once the weather improves.

"While we are eager to welcome the community to our trails and celebrate the start of the season, this year's early winter conditions have not been cooperating," Marshall Moleschi, president of the Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club, said, per Castanet.

Rainfall created icy road conditions, posing a safety hazard. Moleschi said postponing the opening celebrations was the most responsible decision. On Dec. 22, the club officially announced it was open.

Why are snow droughts important?

Several ski resorts have delayed opening for the season due to a lack of snow. Extreme weather events, such as snow droughts, have always existed, but pollution from human activities has caused events to become more powerful.

According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, snow droughts are expected to happen more often as the climate changes. However, the Department of Energy explained that the effects of a snow drought are delayed.

In mountainous regions, snowpack melts as warmer temperatures arrive, providing water for humans and ecosystems. Per NIDIS, a lack of snow during the winter months can impact the water supply and put community members and wildlife at risk.

What's being done about snow droughts?

While the Kelowna Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Club delayed opening because of low snowfall, other ski clubs and resorts have other strategies in place. Many resorts use snowmaking machines to help create acceptable skiing conditions despite warmer temperatures.

Per the National Drought Mitigation Center, conserving water is an effective way to slow the impacts of a drought. Taking simple steps like turning off the faucet while brushing your teeth can save hundreds of gallons of water per month.

Reducing the amount of pollution released into the atmosphere is also crucial for mitigating droughts. Making changes, such as upgrading to an EV, can help lower harmful carbon pollution. An added bonus? You'll save hundreds of dollars on gas and maintenance.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.