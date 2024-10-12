Katy Perry's new music video under investigation for potential law infringement — here's what happened

The carefree, reckless video showcases Perry partying in Ibiza, making the film location all the more ironic.

Katy Perry's "Lifetimes" music video is under fire after accusations that unsanctioned filming has caused environmental damage to the protected sand dunes of Ses Salines Natural Park in Spain.

The Environmental Department of the Balearic Islands issued a press release in mid-August, raising awareness that proper authorization was not obtained for filming, which propelled an investigation.

According to the press release via People, filming "Lifetimes" is an infringement as opposed to an official crime against the environment. The Environment Department pointed out that proper channels to receive authorization exist but maintain that this particular production did not take that route.

In the video directed by Stillz, Perry is dancing in the dunes of S'Espalmador Island — a prohibited area protected by ropes. The investigation is focused on permit clearance violations and whether or not filming damaged the beach.

"The local video production company assured us that all necessary permits for the video were secured. We have since learned that one permit was in process, although we were given verbal authority to go ahead, " a label spokesperson for Perry said in a statement reported by People. "We … have the utmost respect for this location and the officials tasked with protecting it."

Ses Salines is a national park and UNESCO World Heritage nature reserve that stretches across the islands of Ibiza and Formentera. The World Heritage List is composed of sites that hold "outstanding universal value." The dunes are considered highly valuable due to their rich biodiversity, which is why their protection is so important.

While it seems as if the production genuinely thought they had clearance, the suspicion of damage to the island begs the question of whether or not Ses Salines was the right setting for the video. Many of the shots were taken at night with disruptive lighting involving large crowds dancing in the sands. The carefree, reckless video showcases Perry partying in Ibiza, making the film location all the more ironic.

Like any other national park, these lands should be treated with respect so they'll be around for years to come. Protections and policies to safeguard certain areas exist for a reason and there needs to be an understanding so these sites aren't ruined by human activities. Caring only comes with understanding.

Spread awareness by talking to friends and family about climate issues. The more people know, the easier it is to make choices that will benefit themselves and the planet. It takes a lot of people to create global change, which is why individual efforts are so important in shaping a brighter, cleaner, cooler future.

