Girl group faces backlash after newly surfaced photo reveals shocking activity: 'They can get off scot free'

Katseye has been touring North America, but that's not what puts the group under a microscope this week. A photo showing the band flying on a private jet recently resurfaced on Reddit, and it struck a nerve.

The image shows two members asleep mid-flight, holding hands across the aisle. They recline in wide leather seats, wrapped in cozy blankets, clearly settled in for a long flight. The post was titled, "Flying on a private jet just to lip sync the most mediocre songs around," and commenters didn't hold back.

Photo Credit: Reddit



What frustrated people wasn't the photo itself, but the choice behind it. Private jets burn a lot of fuel while carrying very few passengers, making them far more polluting per passenger than commercial flights. That's a tough look at a time when many travelers are being encouraged to cut back, conserve energy, or absorb rising transportation costs.

The online reactions were sharp.

"Paying for flaunting status," one commenter wrote. Another asked why they were "apparently too good to fly commercial." One summed it up more flatly: "They can get off scot free."

The backlash points to a growing irritation with luxury travel becoming routine for public figures, even as its environmental impact is widely understood. Private jets don't just create more pollution — they highlight how unevenly responsibility is shared.

There are other ways to get from city to city. Commercial flights exist, and plenty of artists use them every day. Some also plan tour routes more closely to reduce the need for extra flights. It's not glamorous, but it gets the job done.

And the reaction here doesn't feel like a call to cancel anyone. It shows frustration over a choice that didn't need to happen — and a growing sense that people with big platforms should think twice about how they use shared resources.

