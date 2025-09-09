Officials issue sweeping ban on everyday item at houses of worship: 'Strictly prohibited'

Thousands of state-run temples in India are going plastic-free, aiming to create cleaner and calmer spaces for devotees and the surrounding communities.

Karnataka is banning single-use plastics in more than 34,000 state-run temples across the region, Mint reported. The order aims to reduce waste around shrines and restore the sense of sanctity for the devotees. Enforcement teams will patrol temple premises, handing out penalties — and possibly criminal charges — for violations.

"From Aug. 15, the use of all types of plastic will be strictly prohibited in all temples under the State's Religious Endowment Department, and measures are being put in place to enforce it," Ramalinga Reddy, the transport minister and Muzrai minister of Karnataka, said in a post on the social platform X.

Devotees are encouraged to consider cloth bags, refillable bottles, and biodegradable leaf or paper plates during their visits.

This move could mean cleaner temple courtyards, reduced flooding from clogged drains, and healthier surroundings for children and families who spend time in these spaces. It can also help keep microplastics out of soil and water.

That matters because plastic is everywhere. According to The Water Project, more than 80% of water bottles end up as trash. In fact, the world produced 242 million tonnes (roughly 267 million tons) of plastic waste in 2016 alone — the weight of 1,376 Empire State Buildings — per the World Bank.

However, the announcement was met with concerns. Some vendors worried about the potential higher cost of biodegradable packaging, while devotees wondered about the convenience.

To ease the transition, officials are exploring the bulk purchase of greener alternatives and subsidies so that cost and access don't become barriers.

The Times of India reported that Delhi took a similar approach in stepping up enforcement and outreach to strengthen its plastic bag ban — though challenges like finding affordable alternatives persisted.

Reactions online on X show both support and skepticism.

One user said: "How about implementing across all religion places of worship?"

Another pointed out that the ban should start at the source: "People will keep using it till it's available. And these plastics are reaching to landfills or drain or waterbodies or nearby land."

By prioritizing cleaner, safer temple spaces, Karnataka showed how cultural institutions can lead in shaping healthier communities while cutting plastic waste.

The same principle applies at home: swapping plastic bags for reusables, choosing longer-lasting containers, and cutting single-use plastic wherever possible. Each step reinforces the progress now taking root in temples, showing how collective change begins with everyday choices.

