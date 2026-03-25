Viewers sound off after noticing continuous trend among Kardashian parties: 'It's disgusting'

The Kardashian family's elaborate parties not only sparked a lively discussion on the family's excess, but they also inspired a catchy new "WMDs" moniker for them.

A Redditor on the anti-Kardashian r/KUWTKsnark subreddit branded the displays "Weapons of Mass Decoration" alongside a gallery of occasions marked with massive balloon usage.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Because the Kardashians can't live a day without unleashing balloonageddon and enough waste to choke the planet," they explained.

The pictures revealed thousands of balloons marking all sorts of occasions for the family. Several Reddit users debated the motivation behind these grand displays.

One asked in reaction: "They have like a million parties, surely for the children who do not understand these things they can dial out a bit?"

Multiple Redditors agreed that the massive balloon displays wouldn't be fully appreciated by the young children, and that if anything, they might set them up for disappointment in the future.

In response, a user suggested that the parties are primarily for show rather than for the children involved. Since these events are shared all over social media for the world to see, it's not a bold leap to make that connection.

The use of balloons themselves concerned commenters, who were worried about the implications for the planet.

"It's disgusting," one wrote. "Why not use flowers?! Something natural that won't f****** destroy the planet."

They can rest assured that the Kardashians do indeed use tons of flowers, but the family is more intent on doing as much as possible with as many items as possible rather than what might be environmentally or fiscally responsible.

That would extend to their massive clothing collections and private jet usage, among other excesses that they put on full display. When it comes to this brand of so-called WMDs, it seems the Kardashians are dug in on going as big as possible, regardless of the backlash.

"Instead of doing popcorn, khloe should've came up with an eco-friendly balloon lol," a commenter remarked.

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