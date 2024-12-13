Kanye West faces backlash over music video featuring his daughters: 'I don't get it'

"I cannot believe that brother made an AI music video with his own daughters."

The artist more popularly known as Kanye West has made headlines for his newest music video after apparently using artificial intelligence to recreate the likeness of his daughters.

The 47-year-old rapper and producer, who changed his name to Ye, released "Bomb," which includes vocals from both North, 11, and Chicago, 6. Its accompanying video is set against the backdrop of a "Mad Max"-esque race that features a variety of futuristic vehicles operated by animalistic creatures donning goggles.

Some of the automobiles resemble Tesla Cybertrucks, two of which are driven by North and Chicago.

What's drawn criticism from fans and critics alike, though, is West's use of AI to produce the video.

"AI slop of your own daughters. Ye please stop using AI," one commenter on YouTube wrote, per The Mirror. "I cannot believe that brother made an AI music video with his own daughters," another person said.

Ye is not alone in his decision-making process, as AI has begun to gain a foothold in the media and marketing industries. Companies like Amazon and Coca-Cola have relied on AI to do jobs that many people feel should've gone to, well, people.

In addition to the ethical issues of cutting costs by using AI instead of employing humans, the industry has been detrimental to the environment.

Its data centers accounted for 4% of energy use in the U.S. in 2022, and experts predict that the global electricity demands of AI will match what is required to power a small nation by 2027. Those power requirements call upon the service of power plants, some of which are fueled by dirty energy sources, thus contributing to the planet's overheating and all the issues that come with it.

Luckily, recent developments could soon see more energy-efficient algorithms and cooling systems that could make AI more eco-friendly.

Still, fans had a bone to pick with Ye and his music video.

"He's surrounded by so many talented people who would do anything to have the opportunity to make a video for him and yet he still opts for ai. I don't get it," one person said on Reddit.

"AI shouldn't be used commercially," a second user argued.

