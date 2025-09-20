NFL's 49ers roll out major change to fans' experience at stadium: 'We are proud to partner on this project'

Since August, fans at Levi's Stadium, the official home stadium for the San Francisco 49ers, have been seeing new and revamped reusable beverage cups, courtesy of PepsiCo, the stadium's exclusive non-alcoholic beverage and snack partner. As Sustainability Magazine reported, these new reusable cups will help reduce the use of single-use plastic, minimizing virgin plastic use globally.

This sustainability initiative aligns with PepsiCo's commitment to broader reuse principles, following its scrapped goal to sell 20% of its beverages in reusable containers by 2030. Rather than meeting this goal, PepsiCo made significant changes to its sustainability strategy and is now settling for ensuring that 97% of its packaging is recyclable, reusable, or compostable by the decade's end.

Under this standard, PepsiCo can still sell its beverages in single-use packaging, as long as the material is recyclable. However, this does nothing to help reduce consumer waste.

Often, recyclable products are not actually recycled — only 9% of global plastic waste is recycled, according to the United Nations. This means most of the world's plastic waste ends up disintegrating in landfills, contributing to microplastic contamination and harmful gas pollution.

PepsiCo is one of the world's largest plastic polluters. That's why its latest sustainability initiative to replace single-use cups with reusable cups at Levi's Stadium is a momentous stride in the right direction.

According to Sustainability Magazine, this reusable cup initiative is expected to replace tens of thousands of single-use cups over the 2025 season.

"We are proud to partner on this project alongside PepsiCo and appreciate their continued support of our sustainability initiatives," Kevin Hilton, vice president of corporate partnerships for the 49ers, said, per Sustainability Magazine.

"Sustainability is truly a team sport and we're grateful to the 49ers for their collaboration on this effort," Burgess Scott Davis, chief sustainability officer at PepsiCo North America, expressed, per Sustainability Magazine.

