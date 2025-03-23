Authorities hit developer with massive fine after illegal bulldozing spree: 'A serious example of such a breach'

The case clearly demonstrates how to protect conservation areas from corporations.

Nearly 50 acres of some of the last remaining native grasslands in the state of Victoria, Australia, have been destroyed due to a property developer, ABC News Australia reported. Peter Wu, who purchased the property in April 2021, has since pleaded guilty to causing the damage and has been forced to pay a total fine of AUD$170,000.

The land is home to native vegetation known as kangaroo grass. Large proportions of the plant are already faltering due to urban sprawl.

The land developer "failed to exercise due diligence" as owner of the company Centreland Agriculture Co, "when imported fill was deposited over a large percentage of the land," as ABC News Australia reported.

Grasslands within Australia are significantly threatened, per the Parliament of Australia. Earthly estimated that roughly 50% of temperate grasslands and another 16% of tropical grasslands have been degraded throughout Australia. This area was earmarked for conservation as it became some of the last remaining grasslands in Victoria, ABC News Australia revealed.

Factors such as urban development, weed invasion, poor grazing practices, and poor fire management practices are all noted to be responsible for the severe degradation, according to the Australian Government.

Wu pleaded guilty to the destruction and was fined AUD$70,000, and his company was fined a further AUD$100,000, ABC News Australia reported.

Magistrate Mark Sabljak, who presided over the case, remarked to ABC News Australia that the destruction was a "serious example of such a breach of the act."

The fine that Wu and his company were forced to pay goes directly to the Australian Government, which puts part of its budget towards protecting the nation's environment. That means money raised from these fines go – in part – back to Australian conservation. Additionally, the case clearly demonstrates how to protect conservation areas from corporations.

Another way to mitigate environmental degradation brought on by companies that put revenue over the environment is by looking out for greenwashing. Consumers who familiarize themselves with sustainability and climate brands can actively exercise their power in influencing more green actions from corporations.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.