Onlooker captures haunting moment yacht turns up in unexpected industrial wasteland: 'I think we need to sink it now'

One pedestrian watched a megayacht dock at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, formerly the Kai Tak Airport runway in Hong Kong.

Curious about the yacht and its owner, the pedestrian posted to the r/HongKong subreddit to ask if anyone had any information.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Anyone know the story with this megayacht at Kai Tak?" the OP asked, attaching a snapshot of the megayacht with a much smaller boat to its right. "Ferry for scale. Guess this big boy is too massive for any other marina in the territory," the OP suggested.

The retired airport runway, reinstated as the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, is a suitable harbor for large boats. This terminal can dock "two large 360-metre-long vessels," or two boats each measuring 1,181 feet long, according to Foster + Partners, the architectural firm tasked with designing the terminal.

"Anyone else think the big building behind it was the yacht? No?" one commenter asked. Many Reddit users agreed, finding the mistaken terminal structure that extends across the picture comical.

One commenter positively identified the megayacht: "It is the Lady S. Owned by Daniel Snyder."

The Lady S yacht, built by Feadship, is a double-engine luxury megayacht that measures 93 meters long (305 feet). The yacht has a fuel capacity of 64,931 gallons of fuel, yielding a maximum range of 6,500 nautical miles at 12 knots, according to Yacht Buyer. This is almost the distance of a one-way voyage from San Francisco to Central Hong Kong across the Pacific Ocean (5,998 miles to be exact), according to calculations provided by BednBlue.

Luxury megayachts have scaled up so much in size to accommodate more and more onboard entertainment, including jet skis, submarines, helicopters, and more.

The massive size of these yachts requires a significant amount of fuel — typically diesel — which releases a large amount of heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere, contributing to rising global temperatures. The Guardian estimates that a superyacht (which is smaller than a megayacht), with all its bells and whistles, "emits about 7,020 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year," which is over "1,500 times higher than a typical family car."

A casual joyride on these megayachts sets the world back significantly on the global effort to curb harmful gas pollution. State governments like Maine are proposing new legislation to discourage megayacht activity, including implementing an "impact fee."

"Oh man I think we need to sink it now," the OP said, after realizing who the boat belonged to.

"Agreed," another commenter said.

