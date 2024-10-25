  • Business Business

Massive class action settlement involving tobacco giant Juul is giving some Americans checks for thousands of dollars — here's what you need to know

Some countries, including China, have banned the sale of single-use vapes, while a few states in the U.S., including California and New York, have followed suit.

by Kaiyo Funaki
Some countries, including China, have banned the sale of single-use vapes, while a few states in the U.S., including California and New York, have followed suit.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Some e-cigarette users have received hundreds and even thousands of dollars after Juul and Altria agreed to a pair of class action settlements totaling over $300 million. 

What's happening?

Lawsuits alleged that the e-cigarette companies misled consumers about the safety and addictiveness of their products while unlawfully marketing to minors.

According to NBC News, Juul agreed to a settlement in 2022, while Altria had its settlement approved earlier this year, which initiated the distribution of payments to approximately 842,000 eligible recipients. After taking into account fees, taxes, and contingencies, the claimants were entitled to a pool of $202 million, though the average payout has yet to be announced.

The amount a verified customer received was contingent upon how many receipts they had that showed proof of purchase. Many people posted screenshots on social media platforms of deposits from Juul Labs, some of which reached as high as four figures.

Why are Juuls concerning?

E-cigarette companies such as Juul have tried to bill their products as safer alternatives to traditional tobacco, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that vapes still contain nicotine and other carcinogenic chemicals. 

Some of the associated health effects of using e-cigarettes include disrupted brain development for fetuses and adolescents, lung diseases, and depression.

Watch now: Mainstreaming Sustainability with The Cool Down and Zeno Group

Additionally, the rise of vape usage has corresponded to an increase in e-cigarette waste, as 5 million cartridges are disposed of each week in just the United Kingdom, per the BBC. That surge in popularity has inevitably led to more littering, which can then lead to the leaching of toxic materials including microplastics and heavy metals.

Vapes have also been a nuisance to drivers and cyclists, as many people have complained they punctured their tires.

What's being done about Juuls?

A court has yet to rule on whether either company broke any laws, and Juul did not admit to any wrongdoing. Meanwhile, Altria, which once owned 35% of Juul but has since split, has denied the accusations. 

Some countries, including China, have banned the sale of single-use vapes, while a few states in the U.S., such as California and New York, have followed suit.

Individuals have also championed recycling or take-back programs to ensure cartridges don't end up in landfills and on the streets, and one Scottish woman even sparked a movement to get disposable vapes banned in the U.K.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x