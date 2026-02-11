Expert debunks Joe Rogan's misleading claim on podcast: 'One of the more insidious forms of misinformation'

Spreading misinformation about the planet's climate is a lot easier than debunking said information. One TikTok user, however, regularly makes the time to educate his audience.

Patrick Lavery (@attlas_pat) recently addressed false climate claims Joe Rogan made on his podcast.

In the video, Lavery shows a chart titled "The history of Earth's surface temperature," which Rogan referenced on his podcast.

The chart shows two things that are true. The first is that Earth was a lot hotter in the past, for example, during the several million years around the time dinosaurs went extinct. The second is that there's been a long-term cooling trend over the last 50 million years.

Based on information from The Wall Street Journal and "An Introduction to Modern Climate Change" by Andrew Dressler, Lavery then breaks down Rogan's myths.

About 55 million years ago, there were alligators and forests in the Arctic, and temperatures were 15 degrees Fahrenheit hotter than they are now. If those conditions happened again, heat waves would be more devastating than they are now.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

There would also be massive sea level rising, which would harm people and wildlife even more in coastal areas.

Lavery noted that the speed at which temperatures are rising around the globe are "unprecedented."

When warming periods happened previously, it was at speeds of about six degrees Celsius (10.8 degrees Fahrenheit). That meant that temperatures rose by 0.06 degrees Celsius (about 0.11 degrees Fahrenheit) every 100 years.

Now, the world is heating up at about one degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) every 100 years. That's 16 times more than what Earth has seen in the past.

Even if people wanted to live in a hotter world, Lavery argued that humanity wouldn't be able to adapt fast enough. Crop failure, sea level rise, biodiversity loss, and more would be exponentially worse than they are right now.

"This is one of the more insidious forms of misinformation because what Joe Rogan says isn't technically incorrect, he just doesn't capture the full picture," Lavery wrote in the TikTok's caption.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.