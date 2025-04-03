Major airport prepares for dramatic transformation set to debut in 2026: 'A worldwide model for the aviation industry'

"We are thrilled to contribute to this groundbreaking initiative."

New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport will deploy the world's first fleet of electric runway service vehicles, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced.

The new ground support equipment will improve efficiency and reduce energy consumption as well as pollution. The vehicles are due to launch alongside the new international Terminal One, which opens in 2026.

Terminal One is part of a larger $19 billion upgrade of the airport, which has made sustainability a priority. The Port Authority is working to reach net-zero heat-trapping gas pollution across facilities by 2050. The new terminal will host 13,000 solar panels, clocking in at 6.6 megawatts — New York City's largest solar array.

Other ambitions include diverting 90% of landfill waste, building resilience against high winds and flooding, reusing 80% of de-icing fluid, and conserving water, including by capturing 50% of rooftop runoff.

Air travel itself remains a major source of pollution, though startups and other businesses are trying to improve the sustainability of fuels and other industry staples. Hydrogen is a popular option, and researchers are also experimenting with ethanol made from corn.

Considering that the changing climate is responsible for a higher incidence of extreme weather events, reducing pollution means reducing the danger and destruction from those events — all of which benefits the airline industry.

The partners involved with the JFK upgrade were enthusiastic about the impending launch of the electric ground support equipment.

"We are thrilled to contribute to this groundbreaking initiative," TCR Airport Solutions CEO Kristof Philips said. "This project highlights our dedication to sustainability and innovation, setting a worldwide model for the aviation industry."

"Our team at the New Terminal One is creating an unparalleled travel experience, while staying true to our commitment to environmental sustainability," New Terminal One CEO Jennifer Aument added.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.