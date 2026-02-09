Startup raises $50 million to help American homeowners upgrade their HVACs: 'Transforming old-line industries'

"We're removing the friction by making the process digital, fast, and affordable."

A startup raised $50 million to accelerate its expansion of heat pump installations throughout the U.S.

Business Wire stated that Jetson, a home electrification company, announced $50 million in Series A funding to support its "vertically integrated platform for fast, affordable residential electrification."

Jetson's mission is to replace older HVAC units that rely on fossil fuels with energy-efficient heat pumps that utilize existing ductwork to cool and heat homes. Its target area is North America, as an estimated 46% of households in Canada and the U.S. still depend on gas furnaces, noted Business Wire.

"Heat pumps have worked for decades, but their cost and complexity have put them out of reach of most homeowners," co-founder and CEO of Jetson, Stephen Lake, said. "We're removing the friction by making the process digital, fast, and affordable while fully managing the purchase from start to finish. This funding will help us quickly bring this experience to more homeowners across the U.S. and Canada."





"Jetson is delivering the future of residential electrification, starting with heat pumps," Ryan Gibson, an investor at Eclipse, said. "This is all driven by a veteran technology team that has previously built extremely advanced hardware and software products, now going after transforming old-line industries."

