Jeep drivers infuriated by disturbing new feature in their cars: 'I would sell it immediately'

There seems to be no escape from ads these days — apparently not even inside the confines of a product you've already paid for.

Redditors on r/Anticonsumption expressed their distaste for a new feature in one of America's top cars. The Jeep Grand Cherokee was the 11th-best-selling vehicle in the United States in 2024, but the inclusion of pop-up ads on its infotainment screen might jeopardize that ranking this year.

Unsurprisingly, given the nature of the subreddit, the comments were hostile.

"I would sell it immediately," one user commented. Others pointed out their older vehicles don't have such an intrusive feature. "I'm just saying my 1996 Honda Accord has never had a POP up ad," one poster said, while another referenced a 2004 hit single (yes, it's that old) while expressing the same sentiment: "I got 99 problems but my 03' civic ain't one."

Others were concerned by the safety implications, pointing out that an annoying pop-up could be a dangerous distraction: "Pop up ads while you are driving is insane and a safety hazard. The screenification of all car controls is a safety hazard."

The revulsion toward intrusive advertising has become an important issue. Advertising drives overconsumption, which has dire environmental consequences. Every consumer good requires some combination of resource extraction, transport, and disposal.

Over a forty-year period, human consumption of natural resources tripled. Manufacturing a new car leaves a big carbon footprint, though it depends greatly on the make and model. From an environmental perspective, simply keeping a car on the road longer before replacing it — even a gas-powered car — is the best move.

Consuming less and buying secondhand also makes financial sense and is one of the best ways to combat rampant consumerism.

As one commenter put it: "I'm keeping my 2012 Toyota until the wheels fall off. I'm gunning for 200k miles."

