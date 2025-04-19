  • Business Business

Residents baffled by insurance company's shocking decision: 'I just don't know what else a homeowner could do other than the things we have done'

Long-term solutions will be difficult.

by Juliana Marino
Jacksonville, Oregon, has been dedicated to wildfire prevention. However, despite these efforts, homeowners are facing an insurance crisis.

What's happening?

Insurance companies are dropping coverage for homeowners in Jacksonville, Oregon, despite the town's commitment to wildfire prevention. According to reports by KDRV Newswatch 12, insurance companies are canceling homeowners' policies due to fire risk. 

For homeowners in Jacksonville, these cancellations are especially frustrating. Two-thirds of the town's residents are Firewise, noted KDRV, which lets insurance companies know they are protected against wildfires. 

Town residents in the area take fire risk seriously and have made significant strides in reducing fire risk. Homeowners have cleared blackberries, built defensible spaces, and strictly followed fire safety guidelines, according to KDRV. However, insurance companies seem to disregard these efforts. 

"I just don't know what else a homeowner could do other than the things we have done," one homeowner told KDRV.

Why are dropping insurance policies important?

Across the country, homeowners in vulnerable areas have been dealing with insurance policy challenges. As temperatures continue to rise and extreme weather events, such as wildfires, become more powerful and frequent, insurance companies are hesitant to back high-risk areas. 

Even in towns where residents are actively taking wildfire precautions, insurance companies are dropping coverage. What's happening in Jacksonville highlights yet another consequence of rising global temperatures. As the climate crisis persists, it's becoming increasingly difficult for homeowners to protect themselves from storms

What's being done about declining insurance rates in Jacksonville?

Even as insurance companies stop backing homeowners in Jacksonville, residents won't be left without any coverage. One local insurance agent, Ginny Buck, explained alternative options for homeowners who've been dropped. According to Buck, residents can go to the Oregon FAIR Plan to receive coverage if they've been dropped by their insurance company. 

Long-term solutions, though, start with making eco-conscious choices. By transitioning to clean energy, for example, companies can reduce the amount of harmful, planet-warming gases entering the atmosphere. This, in turn, will help combat extreme weather and better safeguard communities that are especially vulnerable. 

x