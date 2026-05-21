Mango founder's son arrested as tycoon's fatal cliff plunge is investigated as possible homicide

Jonathan Andic, 45, was detained Tuesday in Barcelona in connection with the investigation into his father's death.

The 2024 death of fast-fashion brand Mango founder Isak Andic took a major turn after Spanish police detained his son, Jonathan Andic, for questioning.

What was first described as a tragic hiking accident is now being examined as a possible homicide, placing one of Spain's most powerful fashion families and its global fashion empire under even more scrutiny, the New York Post reported.

Jonathan Andic, 45, was detained Tuesday in Barcelona in connection with the investigation into his father's death, according to local police. A family spokesperson said that investigators were questioning him but offered no further details.

Isak Andic, Mango's billionaire founder, was 71 when he died following a fall of more than 320 feet near Barcelona's Montserrat caves in December 2024. At the time, authorities said the death appeared to be an accident.

Jonathan Andic was the only witness. He told police he was a short distance ahead of his father on the Les Feixades trail and looked back after hearing falling stones, then saw him go over the edge. But local media later reported that investigators began treating him as a suspect after finding contradictions between his account and forensic evidence.

Andic founded Mango in 1984. Today, it's known as a fast-fashion brand that sells cheap women's, men's, and children's clothing. Though Mango claims to use recycled materials in some of its products, it doesn't publish information about the materials used, nor is it transparent about other sustainability concerns like water usage or emissions.

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Andic had an estimated fortune of about $4.5 billion when he died, making him one of Spain's richest people. After his death, Jonathan Andic and his two sisters took over leadership of the fashion business.

For now, authorities appear focused on determining what happened on the trail. No final determination has been announced.

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