IRS delays tax filing deadline for state residents after extreme weather — here's the new date

The cyclone affected over 375,000 households across the Southeast.

by Lily Crowder
Photo Credit: iStock

In response to the effects of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina, the IRS has pushed the due date for tax filings for some impacted citizens to September 25, 2025.

What's happening?

Hurricane Helene, which formed in September 2024, was the deadliest hurricane to hit the mainland United States since 2005, according to the National Hurricane Center. 

The cyclone affected hundreds of thousands of households across the Southeast, leaving a trail of destruction, injury, displacement, and death in its wake.

While the IRS had previously extended the deadline from April 15 to May 1, 2025, for many filings in response to the natural disaster, North Carolina has now been granted an additional extension. 

According to WECT News, "Anyone in a federally declared disaster area who suffered uninsured or unreimbursed disaster-related losses can choose to claim them on either the return for the year the loss occurred or the return for the prior year."

A full list of these federally declared disaster areas is available on the IRS website.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Why is this important?

While isolated weather events and natural disasters are a part of life, their intensity and increased frequency are a growing concern. Scientists point to fluctuations in the climate, in part due to human activity, as the cause. 

As global temperatures increase — accelerated by planet-warming gas pollution — so do the risks of severe storms, floods, and other weather events.

What's being done?

Although the IRS deadline extension offers some temporary relief for those affected by the storm, recovery efforts for Hurricane Helene victims continue.

One nonprofit, the Footprint Project, has worked to restore the area using sustainable solutions, like solar panels, to encourage clean rebuilding. Additionally, their renewable energy integrations help prepare for and provide resilience against future extreme events.

Furthermore, groups like Extreme Weather Survivors, which speak out on behalf of and offer support to others affected by natural disasters, can be uplifted by individuals looking to do their part.

