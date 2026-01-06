Apple sparks backlash after unveiling 'nonsense' new product: 'This is ridiculous'

Apple is facing online backlash after unveiling what critics are calling an absurd new product: the iPhone Pocket.

On Reddit, the product sparked a wave of ridicule and frustration, particularly among communities already weary of what they see as peak consumer excess.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The product itself is exactly what it sounds like — a designer pocket accessory meant to "wear and carry" an iPhone. But instead of excitement, the launch ignited a debate about waste, unnecessary accessories, and the tech industry's role in fueling overconsumption.

The post in the r/Anticonsumption subreddit, titled "Wake up babe. Newest consumerism nonsense just dropped," quickly stirred up the community, with commenters questioning why anyone would need a separate, branded pocket for a device that already fits in…well, pockets.

Beyond the jokes, many commenters felt the product embodies overconsumption and the push consumers often feel to buy unnecessary things — either because it's the "it" new item or simply because companies create products that need to be replaced within a certain timeframe, contributing to a growing stream of e-waste.

Then there are concerns about the environmental impact. Accessories like this typically involve additional materials, packaging, and shipping — all for something that doesn't meaningfully extend a device's lifespan or reduce waste.

While Apple has committed to reducing its carbon footprint, products like this appear to encourage more consumption rather than less. For eco-conscious consumers, that contradiction hit a nerve.

Fortunately, solutions like right-to-repair laws have provided consumers with alternative options to get out of the constant "buy new every other year" cycle. Other options like "buy nothing" groups and shopping at thrift stores can help consumers save money on items they need while simultaneously preventing waste from piling up in landfills.

The reactions kept coming.

"I already have pockets that came with my pants. This is ridiculous," one user commented.

Another wrote that "people already knit things like this," referring to the many artisans running small businesses on Etsy.

A third said, "Tbh if I saw someone with this thing without knowing the product I would probably assume they upcycled some kids tights."

