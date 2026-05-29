'It's really not a victory': Iowa landowners say pipeline fight is far from over after 200-mile cut

A major pipeline route change from Summit Carbon Solutions may have eased immediate pressure on some Iowa landowners, but opponents have said it does little to resolve the larger fight over whether private companies should be allowed to take land for carbon capture pipelines.

According to KTIV, for families who have spent years opposing the project, the removal of more than 200 miles of pipeline does not feel like a clear victory. Instead, they see it as a pause in a much longer battle.

What happened?

Summit Carbon Solutions revised its proposed Iowa pipeline route, cutting more than 200 miles and removing eight counties from the plan: Shelby, Pottawattamie, Montgomery, Adams, Page, Fremont, Mitchell, and Worth.

The project is designed to reduce pollution, as a carbon capture pipeline is used to transport captured carbon dioxide from industrial locations to sites where the gas can be securely stored underground or repurposed, preventing it from entering the atmosphere.

The company said the changes would reduce impacts on landowners, but rural residents who have spent the last five years fighting the project say the core issue remains whether a private carbon capture pipeline should be able to use eminent domain.

Pat Mackin and Lisa Ritzert, landowners in Mitchell County who have long urged lawmakers to block that authority, said the route change does not remove the broader threat.

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Mackin called it "not a victory," while Ritzert said it was only "a little bit of a reprieve right now."

KTIV reported that Summit must still win approval from the Iowa Utilities Commission before the project could continue into Nebraska and Wyoming.

Why does it matter?

For many Iowa landowners, the dispute is about more than a single route map. It is about who gets to decide what happens to farmland, homes, and rural communities when a private infrastructure project arrives.

KTIV reported that landowners have spent years urging lawmakers to bar eminent domain for private carbon pipelines, and none of those proposals has become law.

The issue has grown significant enough to influence statewide politics. In 2026's governor's race, every Republican candidate and the Democratic candidate backed banning eminent domain for privately owned carbon pipelines.

Even when a county is removed from the route, residents have said the uncertainty remains because a company could later return with a new application.

What's being done?

Landowners are still organizing locally and at the state level, urging elected officials to adopt stronger protections for property owners and rein in the authority of private pipeline developers.

Mackin and Ritzert said public pressure remains important, especially because they do not believe lawmakers have shown enough willingness to fully address residents' concerns. Their message is that people directly affected by these projects cannot afford to disengage simply because a route has changed.

Route revisions may reduce short-term impacts, but they do not necessarily settle the larger policy question.

The next major checkpoint is regulatory review. The Iowa Utilities Commission must still decide whether Summit's updated proposal can move ahead, which means both opponents and supporters are likely to continue making their arguments in public.

"It's really not a victory. It's a local feel-good, if you will, at least for the time being," Mackin said.

Ritzert added: "The lateral has been canceled, but at any time, all that needs to be done is for an application to be resubmitted for any reason. So the fear is still there."

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