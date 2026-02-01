Officials announce $4.5 billion project that will generate countless jobs: 'We are happy that this money is being invested'

"The embodiment of a relationship based on respect and collaboration."

The Québec government announced that it will invest up to $4.5 billion in the Wetsok wind energy project, a move poised to create jobs, strengthen Canadian communities, and lower long-term electricity costs.

According to the CBC, François Legault, Premier of Québec, said the project is part of a broader strategy to develop more than 10,000 megawatts of new wind capacity across the province in collaboration with First Nations and local governments.

The project's name means "in the direction of the wind" in the Wolastoqey language.

"This key partnership represents a major step forward in sustainable, concerted wind power development," Claudine Bouchard, president and chief executive officer of Hydro-Québec, said in a company news release.

"Projects will bolster the economic vitality of eastern Québec and help meet our customers' growing demand for electricity."

Grand chief Jacques Tremblay of the Wolastoqiyik Wahsipekuk First Nation said the partnership represents an opportunity for First Nations to participate as equal partners in Québec's energy economy and ensure benefits flow directly to community members.

According to a First Nations Development Institute report, "renewable energy fosters self-reliance and helps rebuild local economies."

Due to tariffs, the region's forestry sector faces pressures that threaten 60,000 jobs. Bloomberg reported that 1,000 employees at Rémabec, a lumber producer, were laid off due to tariffs in June of 2025.

Francis Albert, general manager of Groupement forestier de Témiscouata, told CBC, "We are happy that this money is being invested in our territories."

Public consultations and social acceptability studies will be conducted before construction begins. In a LinkedIn post, the Indigenous Resource Network wrote that the project is "Another example of Indigenous involvement shaping Canada's growing renewable energy sector!"

In a news release from Hydro-Québec, Ian Lafrenière, Québec's Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit, stated, "Projects like the one announced today are the embodiment of a relationship based on respect and collaboration, which we can all be proud of. First Nations and Inuit, who are on the front lines of climate change, are essential partners in the energy transition."

