Lawmakers propose new measure that could impact thousands of gardeners: 'No retail establishment shall sell'

A new law aimed at tackling invasive species in Virginia through education could come into effect in 2027 if signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The bills passed the House and Senate with bipartisan support, and lawmakers are hopeful this version will succeed where an earlier effort failed.

The text of the bills is identical: "No retail establishment shall sell … for outdoor use a plant that is an invasive plant species unless such retail establishment posts … signage identifying such plant as invasive."

The new law will apply to 39 invasive plant species. An earlier version included a penalty of $500 for offending businesses, which was the reason for Youngkin's veto. With the fine removed, supporters are optimistic the bills will pass.

Christopher Leyen, who lobbied with Blue Ridge Prism, a nonprofit dedicated to invasive plant education, training, and advocacy, explained how cost-effective the new law will be. He told Virginia Scope, "What takes you pennies to implement saves thousands, hundreds of thousands of dollars."

If anything, that might be underselling the new law's potential. The Virginia Invasive Species Working Group estimates that non-native animals and plants contribute to over $1 billion in damage in the state each year and $120 billion nationwide.

Of course, signs alone won't solve the problem, but the new law offers huge potential upside for little outlay and intrusion on local businesses.

Further efforts to educate the public and encourage native plants could go a long way. Native plants form the foundation of an ecosystem and are crucial for local wildlife. Rewilding your lawn isn't just environmentally beneficial; it's also a good financial decision, as it requires less maintenance and less water in the long run.

