Gardener issues PSA over dangerous plants sold at most garden centers: 'They will sell anything'

"They generally need less care and resources as they are meant to endure our crazy weather!"

A home gardener on Reddit is sounding the alarm over garden centers and nurseries selling invasive plant species. Many users in their community were grateful for the warning.

In the PSA, posted in the r/NewOrleans subreddit, the gardener said, "Big box stores sell plants that ship well, grow easily, etc. They will sell anything."

They added, "There are few laws regulating this."

The gardener explained that this was concerning because invasive species make it difficult for native ones to grow and can even kill them off.

An example of an invasive plant is Kudzu, a plant native to Japan. According to The Nature Conservancy, it is a vine that grows extremely quickly, overtaking native plants by blocking their sunlight. The loss of native plants can harm animals and insects that rely on them for food. While Kudzu has taken over Southwestern states, it's creeping into the Northeast, the Midwest, and Oregon.

Native plants, on the other hand, serve a vital purpose for the ecosystem. As mentioned, they provide food for animals and insects, but they also attract pollinators. Pollinators include bees, butterflies, bats, and hummingbirds. They go from plant to plant pollinating them and enabling them to reproduce.

Pollinators are also vital for the food you eat. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 80% of the 1,400 crops grown for food and plant-based products require pollination.

Rewilding your yard or opting for a more natural lawn can even save you money. Native plants have adapted to the local environment, so they require less water, fertilizer, and pesticides.

The Reddit gardener suggested using a native plant finder to purchase plants that are native to your local area. Additionally, the Martha Stewart publication offers low-maintenance lawn ideas, such as xeriscape landscapes, gravel gardens, meadow lawns, and clover lawns.

Many Redditors in the comments celebrated the benefits that natural plants bring.

One user said, "They generally need less care and resources as they are meant to endure our crazy weather!"

Another Redditor commented, "Native species are such vital habitats for local creatures, important drinkers and cleaners of storm water, and are our best bet to maintain the health of our local ecosystem!"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.