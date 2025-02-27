Lawmakers propose measure to prevent catastrophic consequences of common landscaping choice: 'A step in the right direction'

Virginia's new invasive species bill is planting the seeds for a greener future.

As VPM reported, the General Assembly is revisiting a bill that would require Virginia retail stores to display warning signs next to 39 invasive plant species, explaining their environmental risks and suggesting noninvasive alternatives.

Although initially vetoed by Governor Glenn Youngkin, lawmakers hope new adjustments to the proposal will lead to its approval this year.

Delegate Holly Seibold and Senator Saddam Salim are leading the effort, emphasizing the need to curb the spread of invasive species from landscaped areas.

The bill now features its own comprehensive list of invasive species and removes a proposed $500 fine for noncompliance. Instead, stores could face stop-sale orders for failing to label invasive plants.

Invasive species, such as nandina and tree of heaven, can wreak havoc on local ecosystems by outcompeting native plants and disrupting wildlife habitats. They can also be a headache for homeowners, requiring time-consuming and costly removal efforts.

Switching to native plants can solve many of these problems. Native plants require less water, reducing irrigation needs and lowering water bills. They're also typically more resilient to local pests and diseases, saving homeowners time and money on maintenance. Additionally, native landscapes create healthier habitats for pollinators like bees and butterflies—essential for protecting our food supply.

Eco-friendly alternatives to invasive plants include options like clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping. These choices not only reduce maintenance but also support biodiversity and conserve precious resources.

Jessy Woodke, founder of Richmond-based Undoing Ruin Landscaping, told VPM that this bill is "a step in the right direction."

Labeling plants like nandina, which is harmful to the environment and can kill cedar waxwings en masse, will help people make more informed choices, according to Woodke.

While Woodke would prefer a full ban on invasive plants, he believes increased awareness is a meaningful first step. And it can encourage other states to also take legislative action to promote native plants.

Through small yet impactful steps, Virginia lawmakers are paving the way for healthier ecosystems and more sustainable communities.

