Internet in uproar over 'inhumane' design of massive new highway in Egypt: 'A brutal declaration'

A recent post online showing photos of an intrusive highway in Egypt has sparked outrage from the Reddit community.

The post, in the r/UrbanHell subreddit, featured numerous photos of a massive highway running between tall residential buildings in a crammed cityscape. The title of the post read: "A new highway in Giza, Egypt."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters were furious to see how close the highway was to residents' windows and balconies. "Imagine the noise and the smell!" one user commented.

The noise and pollution produced by vehicles on highways are more than just annoyances — they can cause health issues.

Noise levels of highways tend to be 70-80 A-weighted decibels (roughly the same as a washing machine) at a distance of 50 feet away, per the Environmental Protection Agency. Some Giza citizens appear to be much closer than that.

According to Frontier Group, sustained exposure to noises of that level can lead to mental health issues, including depression and anxiety. It can also cause sleep disturbances and concentration problems.

Research also shows that noise can impact physical health. A study from CE Delft concluded that more than 245,000 Europeans could experience cardiovascular disease every year because of traffic noise.

Furthermore, the fumes from vehicles produce an unpleasant smell, and they are also connected to health problems.

Cars using gasoline produce carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide. These are all forms of toxic pollution that can contaminate air and contribute to respiratory issues such as asthma. According to the EPA, a single passenger vehicle emits around 400 grams of CO2 per mile.

These gases also contribute to rising global temperatures. Because of the dangers of these pollutants, there are efforts all over the world to reduce them and clean up our air. Many cities are also investing in more walkable or bikeable infrastructure.

Commenters on the Reddit post were furious to see this new highway so close to residential buildings.

"This is an appalling urban planning catastrophe," one user wrote. "A relentless, polluted highway built mere inches from residential buildings reveals an absolute disregard for the people forced to live beside it. … Starkly inhumane — a brutal declaration that vehicles hold value while human lives do not."

Another user said, "Imagine you're living at the same level and one bad accident sends a car flying into your bedroom at night with no warning."

