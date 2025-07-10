Onlooker outraged by obnoxious sighting in beloved park: 'Can't even touch grass in peace anymore'

If you've ever felt like there's no escaping ads these days, you're not alone. A Toronto resident shared an image of intrusive advertising in a local park.

The thread, posted in Reddit's r/Toronto community, prompted a deluge of scornful comments about the signs stuck in the grass of Love Park. The popular two-acre space in the south of the city features a heart-shaped pond at its center and includes a small off-leash dog area. It's a welcome green space that opened in 2023.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Can't even touch grass in peace anymore," one commenter said.

"This is 100% not allowed," someone else wrote, "This is a 311 complaint." (In Toronto, 311 is the number for non-emergency city services.)

The discussion reveals how irritating most people find ubiquitous advertising in public spaces and also highlights another critical point.

Though universally hated, intrusive advertising leads to overconsumption and the ecological consequences that come with it. Pushing out more and more consumer goods uses up limited natural resources at an alarming rate. As Eco Watch notes, worldwide consumption of natural resources increased threefold between 1970 and 2010.

Rich countries are far worse than developing nations. To put it another way, as a report by Friends of the Earth UK noted, European countries consume resources at 4.5 times the rate of African nations. North Americans consume even more, averaging 90 kilograms of resources every day.

Current events may have also contributed to the general sense of disgust in the thread, as Canadians are unlikely to be favorably disposed toward an American company. A significant portion of Canadians continue to boycott goods from the United States. As one commenter said, "Stopped going there since it's an American company."

Another mused that the signs were related to a downturn in fast-food sales: "Having all these signs in a row is not going to get all the customers you lost because you made the cost of fast food unaffordable."

While some companies may have initiatives worth backing, it's always important to be vigilant against greenwashing. Brands that love to tout their green credentials don't always live up to them.

