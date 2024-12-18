  • Business Business

Lawmakers move to block new business set to be located near Air Force base: 'A national security concern'

by Jeremiah Budin
There are many reasons to oppose the construction of a cryptocurrency mining operation. Chief among them is that these operations suck up massive amounts of energy and create massive amounts of planet-overheating air pollution solely for their own gain.

Lawmakers in Arkansas recently found another reason when they moved to block a company by the name of Interstate Holdings Blockchain from constructing a crypto mine five miles from an Air Force base in the city of Cabot, with State Senator Ricky Hill calling the location "a national security concern," THV11 reported.

Other Arkansas politicians had more things to say about the proposed mine — none of them positive. 

"These centers cause loud noise to surface and pollution that produces negative effects on our people, pets, wild animals, nature, and overall wellbeing. We will not stand for this," Cabot Mayor Ken Kincade said, adding, "We will [...] legally do anything within our power to remove this from our community."

"[Interstate Holdings Blockchain] had to follow certain guidelines which have not been fulfilled at this point," said Lonoke County Judge Doug Erwin, who served the company with a cease-and-desist order.

"We must ask ourselves, is it worth jeopardizing our safety, our economy, and our reputation to host a facility that brings no benefits to this area whatsoever?" said State Senator Hill.

In addition, it should be noted that critics of cryptocurrency have pointed out that the entire industry operates essentially as a series of Ponzi schemes with the sole purpose of separating people from their (real) money.

The environmental toll of crypto mining cannot be overlooked — both broadly, in terms of excessive power usage, and specifically, for the people unlucky enough to live in the immediate vicinity. In Granbury, Texas, residents near a crypto mine reported experiencing permanent hearing loss, tinnitus, and severe cases of vertigo from the constant noise.

It is good news for the residents of Arkansas that their elected officials are joining them in fighting back against this harmful, wasteful, invasive, and ultimately useless project.

