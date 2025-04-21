Global organizations finalize landmark deal that could redefine shipping and trade: 'Would represent a huge moment of solidarity'

"We will have, hopefully, an effective global framework tackling this international issue."

Green energy enthusiasts around the world witnessed a historic breakthrough that puts the international shipping industry on course for a cleaner, greener future.

On April 11, the International Maritime Organization finalized a deal that commits the global shipping industry to achieving net-zero heat-trapping gas emissions by 2050, and it will be formally adopted in October.

This agreement was in the works for years. Originally, the IMO pushed for 20-30% cuts in emissions by 2030. This new agreement is set to build on the previous one.

In terms of how these changes will roll out over the next two and a half decades, the IMO is calling for shipping companies to strive for "10% zero or near-zero" emissions for ships by 2030, according to Climate Home News.

The global shipping industry is responsible for a whopping 3% of all heat-trapping gas pollution, making this agreement a massive step toward a cleaner future.

Cleaner ships equal reduced air pollution, healthier oceans, and a more resilient global supply chain. Global heating and the rising average temperatures on Earth will no doubt be positively impacted with these emissions eliminated.

For the everyday consumer, this change could lead to long-term stability in shipping costs and increase investment in clean energy technologies.

Increased investment in renewable fuels and technology in the coming years could also lead to more job opportunities in the shipping industry as countries look to meet the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

"[The agreement] would represent a huge moment of solidarity in the fight to tackle climate change," Emma Fenton, senior director for climate diplomacy at Opportunity Green, said. "For the first time, we will have, hopefully, an effective global framework tackling this international issue."

Arsenio Dominguez, IMO secretary-general, noted, "The approval of draft amendments to MARPOL Annex VI mandating the IMO net-zero framework represents another significant step in our collective efforts to combat climate change, to modernize shipping and demonstrates that IMO delivers on its commitments."

