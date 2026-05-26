Scam crackdown sweeps up 3,018 suspects tied to $752 million in losses

A sweeping international anti-scam operation has resulted in 3,018 arrests after international investigators linked suspects to about $752 million in reported losses.

The two-month crackdown shows how easily fraud crosses borders, moving through traditional bank accounts and cryptocurrency wallets. That complexity makes scams harder to detect before the money disappears.

The Singapore Police Force and nine foreign law enforcement agencies worked together from March 10 to May 7, 2026, in an operation known as FRONTIER+ III. According to an article from Crypto Times, more than 3,200 officers were involved across 10 territories, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, South Korea, Brunei, Canada, the Maldives, and Macau.

The suspects range in age from 13 to 85 years old, showing that cybercrime has no stereotypes. The officials connected more than 138,000 scam cases. The alleged offenses ranged from e-commerce, job, and investment scams to schemes involving fake officials, friend impersonation, and email compromise.

Police froze roughly 102,000 bank accounts allegedly used to move stolen money and recovered more than $161 million. In Hong Kong, the cases represented $319 million in fraud losses and resulted in 870 arrests.

One case reportedly involved a Singapore CEO who sent $36.3 million after a WhatsApp scammer falsely claimed to be the company chairman. In another case, an employee transferred $6.6 million after getting an email from a scammer who impersonated their supplier.

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How does this affect people?

This kind of fraud is designed to look routine. A message from a boss, an online shopping offer, a job opportunity, or a request from someone who appears familiar. That makes these scams so effective and so costly.

The case shows how criminal networks are blending software and crypto to stay under the radar. About half of the stolen funds in the major cases were converted into stablecoins and routed through numerous crypto wallets, making the money extremely hard to trace.

Losses from scams like this damage household finances, hurt businesses, and weaken trust in online commerce and digital communication.

Crypto has benefits that can enable faster, cheaper transfers, and it has even been used to support clean energy investment, but many blockchain activities require substantial energy use that can be harmful to the environment. When it is used in fraud, the speed and global reach of digital payment tools can cause financial harm as well.

What's being done?

This case proved that cross-border cooperation is doable. By sharing intelligence and acting at the same time, law enforcement agencies were able to trace funds, freeze accounts, and recover a large portion of the money.

Modern scams are no longer confined to one place. A victim may be in one country, the impersonator in another, and the stolen funds routed through multiple banks and crypto wallets in several more before vanishing.

You can reduce your risk by slowing down. Urgent payment requests were common, used to stop the victims from thinking thoroughly. Confirming transfers through a second channel and treating unexpected messages with skepticism can also help reduce risk. Businesses can require additional verification for large transfers and train staff to recognize impersonation attempts over email, messaging apps, and phone calls.

The operation will not stop global fraud, but it shows that authorities are adjusting to scams that now involve non-traditional currency and systems designed to be untraceable.

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