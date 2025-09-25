International group delivers game-changing proposal to raise $1 trillion annually: 'Beneficial to all'

Money makes the world go 'round, and environmental strategy is no exception.

According to PV Europe, leading climate economists at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research have analyzed how groups of nations can generate funds together to address increasing global temperatures and worsening extreme weather.

What the researchers propose comes down to making it less appealing for governments to rely on polluting fuel sources while capitalizing on the fact that many still do in large quantities. In other words, they suggest that bands of nations collectively use their tax policies to raise the amount it costs to trade those fuels on the global market, PV Europe explained.

Once one nation raises rates, others will want to follow suit. If carried out between large enough markets — such as the European Union and China — this alignment could raise over four times as much money as if each government acted alone. Those funds could then be used to support the energy transitions in lower-income nations, the outlet reported.

Such a process could be what's needed to meet the goals set at the annual United Nations Conference of the Parties. Each year, government leaders from around the world gather to discuss a variety of climate solutions, few of which would be possible without a serious economic strategy.

At COP29 in 2024, governments set a target to raise a total of $1.3 trillion by 2035. However, they did not nail down a plan for how to make it happen. The economists' proposal offers a concrete way to make strides toward that goal.

It also contains an added bonus: By lowering the global demand for dirty fuel, prices for that fuel will also decline. That means any negative impact on consumers of raising the trade taxes could be completely offset, PV Europe reported.

The idea is already playing out in real time. A coalition between Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Benin, France, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Somalia, and Spain announced a plan to impose joint taxes on private jet flights, per PV Europe.

That money can finance other sustainable initiatives. Meanwhile, additional savings will be created by avoiding climate-related disasters and lowering energy costs across the board.

Any practical strategy that helps the world transition away from destructive fuels can't come soon enough, as those energies are the dominant drivers of global overheating.

"[Governments] are asking where the money for international climate protection should come from," said co-author of the proposal Ottmar Edenhofer, per PV Europe. "Smaller coalitions of states working together on levy models could make a decisive contribution, without creating additional costs for consumers."

"Our analysis shows clearly: Coalitions for financing global public goods are beneficial to all," added researcher Matthias Kalkuhl.

