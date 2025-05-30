Homeowner fights back against insurance company after receiving shocking letter: 'I didn't expect it at all'

The company used Google images from as far back as August 2022 to justify their decision.

A Greenville homeowner won her battle against an insurance company that tried to cancel her policy shortly after Hurricane Helene swept through South Carolina, reported WILX 10.

What's happening?

Laura Morris received a cancellation letter for her homeowner's insurance in October 2024, just weeks after Hurricane Helene hit Greenville. Despite having the same Safeco Insurance policy for nearly a decade with only one claim filed in 2020, the company ended her coverage.

"I didn't expect it at all. I actually put the envelope on my side table and thought, 'Oh, I'll open that later.' It looked like nothing at all. And I thought, 'Nope, this is just nothing' and it took me a week to even open it," Morris said. "They were canceling the insurance on my house. They gave me no reasons."

When Morris questioned the decision, Safeco claimed the cancellation was because of debris and mildew on her roof and overhanging tree branches. The company used Google images from as far back as August 2022 to justify their decision.

The most concerning detail? The inspection report cited in the cancellation wasn't even completed until October 29, nearly two weeks after Safeco sent Morris the cancellation notice on October 16.

"Oh, it was totally suspicious. Suddenly, right after a hurricane where a lot of trees fell in Greenville, but not at my house, they suddenly canceled the policy over what might happen," Morris explained.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

Why is insurance cancellation after disasters concerning?

When insurance companies drop homeowners after natural disasters, it creates a dangerous pattern that leaves people vulnerable when they need protection most.

This practice has become more common as climate-related disasters increase in intensity. Many homeowners in hurricane-prone regions, wildfire zones, and flood-prone areas are finding themselves without coverage options.

Without insurance, homeowners face enormous financial risk. A single severe weather event could wipe out life savings and leave families homeless. The burden often falls on government agencies and taxpayers to fund disaster recovery.

For those who can find new policies, the premiums are typically much higher, creating an additional financial strain during already difficult times.

What's being done about insurance cancellations?

After investigators contacted Safeco with questions about the timing of their decision and the outdated images used, the company reversed its cancellation of Morris's policy.

You can protect yourself by documenting your home's condition with photos and videos. This evidence can help you challenge unfair cancellations.

If you receive a cancellation notice, contact your state's insurance commissioner. Many states have regulations that limit when and why companies can cancel policies, especially after disasters.

You can also contact local media or consumer advocacy groups, which often have resources to help homeowners fight unfair practices.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.