Official calls out home insurance companies for repeatedly breaking law: 'I can't see any really legitimate reason'

Insurance companies in Montana can't cancel home insurance policies because of distant wildfires that pose no immediate threat to properties, reported KGVO.

What's happening?

Montana's insurance commissioner, James Brown, issued a notice to insurance companies following complaints from upset homeowners. Some insurance providers were attempting to end or not renew home insurance policies because of wildfire dangers, even for homes located far from any active fires.

Brown discussed the Jericho Fire near Helena as an example of companies incorrectly attempting to end coverage for homes that were nowhere near the actual fire.

"Montanans deserve fair access to property insurance, especially during wildfire season," he said. "And I'm just reminding insurers that they cannot use wildfire risk as a blanket reason to deny coverage for properties that are not at immediate risk."

The commissioner found these actions troubling: "I can't see any really legitimate reason to go out and cancel policies when there's a wildfire that is occurring, right? Because then you're taking the risk off the insurance company and putting it on the property owner; and that's not the way insurance works or and it's not certainly allowed by Montana law."

Why is fire insurance protection important?

With hotter summers and drier conditions exacerbating wildfire season across western states, insuring your home has never been more important. When insurance companies back out of fire-prone areas, homeowners face financial troubles if disaster strikes.

You need insurance to get a home loan, and when coverage disappears, home values sink. This hurts whole towns and neighborhoods, not just individual homeowners.

Brown's notice prevents insurance companies from dropping their customers simply because a fire breaks out in the same part of the state, even if it poses no real threat to the covered homes.

What can I do to protect my home?

While Montana fights to maintain insurance options, you can take steps to shield your property and stay insurable.

Clear a safety zone around your house by removing brush and trees at least 30 feet out. This basic step reduces fire danger and may help you maintain your insurance.

Add spark-resistant vents and nonflammable roofing when possible. These changes help prevent flying embers from igniting your house, which is how many homes burn during wildfires.

Remove leaves from gutters and cut down dead tree limbs near your house. Good yard care eliminates materials that can easily catch fire.

