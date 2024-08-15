  • Business Business

Major insurance companies drop churches from coverage as natural disasters become more frequent: 'This does not make sense'

With less than a month's notice, they didn't have time to find new policies.

by Jenny Allison
With less than a month's notice, they didn't have time to find new policies.

Photo Credit: iStock

Due to a perfect storm of climate-related factors, stress has arrived at some ministry doors, leaving people concerned about the financial future of those churches.

What's happening?

The Baptist Paper reported that an "ongoing wave of disasters," including hurricanes, wildfires, and floods, are combining with ballooning construction costs to send insurance companies into a panic.

As a result, church insurers have begun dropping "high-risk" churches — or charging exorbitant price increases — to recoup their losses.

Insurers are feeling the pressure in places like Texas, California, and Louisiana, all of which have seen an increase in extreme climate-related weather. Now, churches in those areas are scrambling to assess whether they can afford to continue paying insurance — or operating at all.

The Paper quoted John Parks, a pastor in Houston who remembered feeling bewildered when he heard that his congregation had been dropped by their insurer.

"This does not make sense," he said. "We've never filed a claim."

Watch now: Famed climber Alex Honnold reveals what's inside his refrigerator

After a long search, they settled on a new $80,000 policy — quite a leap from the $23,000 they were paying.

"It's been an adventure," Parks told the Paper. "That's putting it politely."

Why is this concerning?

Parks' story is not unique. Hundreds of churches in the Rio Texas Annual Conference recently lost their coverage; with less than a month's notice, they didn't have time to find new policies.

"It was a shock," Kevin Reed, the conference president, told the Paper. After 30 years of smooth sailing, they were left "high and dry."

Jeff Julian, a pastor in Mount Pleasant, disclosed that his church's premiums were going to increase by 85%. 

"That is going to be where we're starting to have to take away from ministries, probably," he said.

Without insurance, churches may not be able to function as community resources, serving vulnerable people from all walks of life.

But this pattern extends beyond churches, too. Insurance companies have been dropping homeowners, business owners, and farmers because of weather-related concerns. In some particularly high-risk states, insurers have completely pulled out of the market.

Given the accelerated rise of global temperatures and the correlating increase in extreme weather events, people around the world are concerned that a single natural disaster could leave them penniless, unhoused, or both.

What's being done?

Most of the onus for rising global temperatures falls on the shoulders of corporations and governments, but some faith-based communities are taking it upon themselves to start implementing grassroots efforts.

Creation Justice Ministries is incorporating climate education and preparation into their ministerial teachings to empower their community members. Village Solutions works with faith-based communities to provide access to renewable energy solutions, both in churches and in homes, like solar panels and heat pumps.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x