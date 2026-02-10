Homeowners scramble amid shocking insurance trend: 'It was very scary'

"I'd never had that happen before."

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, Georgia homeowners have struggled with insurance companies that drop coverage out of the blue, according to 13WMAZ.

What's happening?

In Houston County, Georgia, an insurance company informed one homeowner that if she did not replace her roof — which was only six years old and in perfect condition — they would drop coverage.

The homeowner, Autumn Stylianou, told 13WMAZ, "At the time, it was very scary when it happened. I was a new homeowner. I'd never had that happen before."

Stylianou isn't the only one. Senator Larry Walker III informed 13WMAZ that some homeowners have received only two weeks' notice before their coverage was removed.

Why does this wave of sudden insurance cancellations matter?

This troubling trend isn't exclusive to Georgia. Those living in areas prone to extreme weather are being dropped from insurance companies that don't want to foot the bill. And in a world where storms and other extreme weather events are intensifying, more homeowners are deemed at-risk.

In Oklahoma, 1,300 homeowners were left without coverage after Farmers Insurance dropped them due to wildfire risk.

This has forced people to turn to state-sponsored insurance plans, where premiums are soaring. In the face of rising costs, many families have no choice but to remain uninsured, leaving them prone to damage from extreme weather events.

For example, uninsured California families' homes have burned down in wildfires, leaving them with nothing.

How are Georgia lawmakers addressing this issue?

Georgian insurance companies are now required to provide 60 days' notice to homeowners before dropping them, according to 13WMAZ. This new law took effect at the start of January 2026.

Another law creates catastrophe savings accounts for storm damage. Contributing to these accounts gives homeowners a state tax deduction. They are also not required to pay taxes when taking money out.

Of the new laws, Stylianou told 13WMAZ, "I think that it's really good. I think they should go further also."

