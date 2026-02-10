  • Business Business

Homeowners scramble amid shocking insurance trend: 'It was very scary'

"I'd never had that happen before."

by Sara Traynor
Georgia homeowners were shocked when their insurance company dropped their coverage, despite having perfectly good roofs.

Photo Credit: iStock

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, Georgia homeowners have struggled with insurance companies that drop coverage out of the blue, according to 13WMAZ.

What's happening?

In Houston County, Georgia, an insurance company informed one homeowner that if she did not replace her roof — which was only six years old and in perfect condition — they would drop coverage.

The homeowner, Autumn Stylianou, told 13WMAZ, "At the time, it was very scary when it happened. I was a new homeowner. I'd never had that happen before."

Stylianou isn't the only one. Senator Larry Walker III informed 13WMAZ that some homeowners have received only two weeks' notice before their coverage was removed.

Why does this wave of sudden insurance cancellations matter?

This troubling trend isn't exclusive to Georgia. Those living in areas prone to extreme weather are being dropped from insurance companies that don't want to foot the bill. And in a world where storms and other extreme weather events are intensifying, more homeowners are deemed at-risk.

In Oklahoma, 1,300 homeowners were left without coverage after Farmers Insurance dropped them due to wildfire risk.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies

Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients.

Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated.

Learn more

This has forced people to turn to state-sponsored insurance plans, where premiums are soaring. In the face of rising costs, many families have no choice but to remain uninsured, leaving them prone to damage from extreme weather events. 

For example, uninsured California families' homes have burned down in wildfires, leaving them with nothing. 

How are Georgia lawmakers addressing this issue?

Georgian insurance companies are now required to provide 60 days' notice to homeowners before dropping them, according to 13WMAZ. This new law took effect at the start of January 2026.

Another law creates catastrophe savings accounts for storm damage. Contributing to these accounts gives homeowners a state tax deduction. They are also not required to pay taxes when taking money out.

Of the new laws, Stylianou told 13WMAZ, "I think that it's really good. I think they should go further also."

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider