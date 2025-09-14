Homeowner stunned after receiving drone photos of her house in mail: 'It was very invasive'

Just when you think insurance companies have already come up with every way possible to cancel policies, they've found another — flyby drones snapping photos.

What's happening?

Homeowner Lynne Schueler of Topsfield, Massachusetts, recently had a scare when her insurer warned her to trim trees on her property within six weeks or risk losing coverage. Weeks later, she received an aerial photo of her home taken by a drone.

The picture highlighted branches near her roof — and raised deeper concerns. "It was very invasive, because they had taken a picture of my house without me knowing," Schueler said, according to CBS News. "I wasn't home because my car wasn't in the driveway."

To keep her coverage — and protect her mortgage — Schueler spent $1,200 on tree removal. "I had no choice," she said.

Why is this important?

For many homeowners, the issue goes beyond privacy. Insurance companies are responding to the increasing costs associated with stronger storms and more frequent disasters. Bigger storms, heavier rainfall, and increasing wildfires — fueled by the burning of dirty energy sources — are driving up risk. In response, some companies are pulling out of entire states, while others are tightening rules and searching for reasons to drop policies.

Drone surveillance adds a new layer of stress. Families may feel powerless against sudden coverage demands, and the costs of compliance — such as removing healthy trees — fall on residents, not corporations. Left unchecked, these practices could make home ownership even more expensive and unstable, especially in communities already struggling with higher insurance premiums.

What's being done about it?

A few states have begun pushing back, asking insurers to be clearer about how they handle policies. Consumer groups are also speaking up, warning that unfair cancellations are becoming too common and calling for tighter rules.

On a broader scale, addressing the root of the problem means reducing the pollution that's overheating our planet and fueling extreme weather. Positive progress is happening. For example, groups such as Rewiring America and the Rocky Mountain Institute are working to build a fairer, more sustainable energy system.

Homeowners can also take action by supporting local policies that hold insurers accountable, reducing their household's reliance on dirty energy, and staying informed about critical climate issues. Together, these steps can help protect families — not just from unfair corporate practices, but also from the weather risks that drive them.

