Homeowners face insurance 'nightmare' after companies deny claims following back-to-back hurricanes: 'We did everything we were supposed to do'

Residents in many areas of the United States have found companies are increasing policy prices or unwilling to offer protection for wildfires, flooding, and hurricanes.

The idea of home insurance is to provide a financial safety net should unthinkable damage occur to your property. However, homeowners are increasingly discovering that their insurance company is unwilling to pay out — adding an extra layer of stress in the most devastating circumstances.

What's happening?

After back-to-back hurricanes — Helene and Milton — battered Florida, insured residents could take a sliver of comfort knowing their policy would help them rebuild their properties and lives following the destruction caused.

However, Floridians are already encountering problems when trying to access much-needed funds from their providers, and some fear they may not get any financial support at all.

One resident of the Madeira Beach community outside of Tampa told NBC News that delays and rejections of policy claims had become a "nightmare," which is heartbreaking given the horrors they've already had to endure.

"We did everything we were supposed to do," 54-year-old Bridgette Bello said. "We did everything to protect ourselves and protect our home."

The problems customers are facing when trying to claim insurance include companies struggling to define the cause of the damage. Was it Helene or Milton that was responsible? Was the property destruction caused by high winds or heavy rains?

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications for the Insurance Information Institute, told NBC News that insurers are trying to determine whether water damage occurred from "below," which would make it a flood claim, or from "above," which would put it under the category of hurricane damage.

Policyholders might have one type of insurance but not the other, making insurers reluctant to pay out unless they obtain all the information necessary to green-light a claim.

Why is this concerning?

With extreme weather events — like flooding, deadly storms, droughts, and wildfires — getting stronger, lasting longer, or becoming more frequent because of rising global temperatures, insurers should get more calls from customers claiming on their policies in the coming years.

🗣️ Do you think your house could withstand a hurricane?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

But if those companies are unwilling to pay out, that could leave people homeless and financially ruined, compounding the trauma of these horrendous conditions.

That's if insurers are willing to provide coverage at all. Residents in many areas of the United States have found companies are increasing policy prices or unwilling to offer protection for wildfires, flooding, and hurricanes. The impact on homes and businesses across the country could be catastrophic.

What can be done to ensure a home is properly protected?

When shopping for insurance, make sure to read the policy details carefully to determine what you can claim for. If you live in an area prone to extreme weather events, check that the coverage you want to buy has the appropriate support for the specific issue.

If prices seem astronomical, don't settle for a deal from your usual insurer. Shop around for a good deal, or enlist the help of an insurance broker to get the coverage you need for the right price.

In the grand scheme of things, extreme weather events are exacerbated by human-caused pollution, so cutting our polluting impact is essential to reduce the risk of them happening.

Voting for pro-climate candidates at the ballot box is essential to implement policies that will encourage industries, big businesses, and citizens to move away from polluting dirty fuels and toward green energy.

But lifestyle changes at home can make a difference, too. Cycling rather than using your car can reduce your personal production of planet-warming pollution — and save $150 a year or more.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.