Manufacturer makes revolutionary breakthrough that will transform what we see on store shelves: 'The range offers customizable options'

The technology wasn't developed overnight.

by Leslie Sattler
A breakthrough in sustainable packaging has arrived with Koala Paper's next-generation inkjet labels, reported WhatTheyThink.

The labels feature an AI-optimized nano-coating technology that improves ink adhesion and enhances resistance to moisture, UV rays, and extreme temperatures. This advanced coating is applied using automated equipment and high-resolution scanners that ensure uniform particle distribution in each batch.

The technology behind these labels wasn't developed overnight. Koala Paper's advanced materials laboratory spent years perfecting the formula to achieve stable ink absorption and color reproduction that exceeds industry standards.

The company implements strict quality control standards from raw material selection to final delivery. They use spectral analysis technology to test paper thickness, whiteness, and gloss to make sure each substrate meets ISO 9001 standards. This attention to detail means you can trust their consistent product quality.

The labels help businesses reduce waste while maintaining professional-looking packaging. If you work in food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, or retail, you can choose from water-resistant coatings for refrigerated products or select high-gloss and matte textures that balance functionality with visual appeal.

For consumers, these improved labels mean less product damage and longer-lasting information on what they buy. The water-based, environmentally friendly coating aligns with global trends toward more sustainable packaging solutions without sacrificing performance.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Companies using these labels have enjoyed a 20% reduction in label-related product returns, meaning fewer items end up in landfills because of packaging failures. The FSC-certified substrate ensures the paper comes from responsibly managed forests, reducing environmental impact.

"We have taken full account of the diverse needs of the current industry market, so the range offers customizable options," explained Koala Paper's head of product. These labels' versatility makes them suitable for everything from frozen food packaging to premium retail products.

Early adopters of the technology report not only reduced returns but also "a 15% increase in productivity due to faster drying times," creating efficiency gains throughout the supply chain while supporting sustainable business practices.

