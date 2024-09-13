Major US states are giving away up to $14,000 for home energy upgrades — here's who can already take advantage

Strategizing where to start and how to maximize your savings can feel overwhelming, but do not fret.

U.S. homeowners can access thousands of dollars in rebates when they make clean energy improvements under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) — Congress' largest climate action investment yet.

Americans now have even more incentive to modernize their homes with energy-conserving upgrades like heat pumps, water heaters, weatherizing, solar panels, eco-friendly appliances, and other smart home features.

While some of these changes are more expensive than others, the IRA makes it possible at a fraction of the cost by offering certain households up to $14,000 in rebates. It's a great way to save money, elevate your home, and help cool the planet all at the same time.

Four states now have access to IRA rebate benefits, while several others have been approved and aren't too far behind. Several more await approval while others prepare applications. In fact, South Dakota is the only state not participating. Check out the map to see where your state is in the process.

And that's not saying anything about tax credits — a separate program — or state money for similar home improvements.

Strategizing where to start and how to maximize your savings can feel overwhelming, but do not fret. Rewiring America offers free tools to help you navigate incentives available to you using its savings calculator to figure out what makes the most sense for you and your home. The nonprofit can also provide contact information for trusted contractors in your area, along with other tips and advice for a stress-free transition.

Electrifying your home and appliances is a great way to minimize your carbon output — an estimated sum of harmful carbon pollution and other heat-trapping gases an individual or group is held accountable for. You can take ClimateHero's carbon quiz now to discover how big your impact is and how to reduce it.

The U.S. Department of Energy reported that Americans spend a large portion of their monthly income on heating, cooling, and powering their homes. In fact, some lower-income families spend upwards of 30% of their paychecks on energy bills. Taking advantage of the Home Energy Rebates and other tax breaks and credits for embracing green home investments or EV purchases will lower those bills while keeping you, your family, and the Earth healthier.

