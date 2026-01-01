New data reveals manufacturing companies' critical 'blind spots' on lowering costs: 'The [data] confirms that there is huge potential'

"The first barrier is … knowing where and how energy is used."

With the winter season officially upon us, keeping warm on some of those chilly nights is usually at the top of the list of priorities for many homeowners. However, with rising energy costs across the country, staying nice and toasty can potentially bring a big hurt to your wallet. The same can be said for manufacturing companies.

As reported by the Cooling Post, a recent survey conducted by Star Refrigeration revealed that manufacturers in the United Kingdom have a significant untapped potential for energy savings by upgrading outdated HVAC systems. Not only could this potential help companies slash their energy costs, but it could also reduce their carbon pollution.

Upgrading your HVAC system is one of the best ways to lower your energy bills. This can help make your home much more energy efficient, helping you save even more money in the long run. Heating costs can usually account for a large chunk of any electric bill, particularly in colder climates.

These costs can widely vary by location, but by turning to trusted brands like Mitsubishi, you can easily find the right efficient HVAC option for your home and budget. This even includes cost-effective mini-split systems. While finding the right HVAC installer can be complicated, there are great tools to help you find an efficient system at a good price.

According to Star Refrigeration, more than 100 UK manufacturing sites responded to its industrial heat pump research survey. They found that 78% of the respondents lacked a clear understanding of their installed heating capacity and annual energy use. Star Refrigeration revealed that this indicated the prevalence of "widespread operational blind spots" that may hide just how energy inefficient these manufacturing sites really are.

"The survey confirms that there is huge potential for efficiency improvements that remains untapped simply because companies do not have the data they need to make informed decisions," Star Refrigeration's group sustainable development director Dave Pearson told the Cooling Post.

Just like manufacturing companies, understanding how energy-efficient your home is can go a long way toward lowering your energy costs. Mitsubishi can connect you with trained professionals in its trusted network who will help you better understand your energy needs and install an efficient HVAC system.

"The UK has the engineering capability to deploy heat pumps and recovery systems at scale. But the first barrier is not technology," Pearson added, per the Cooling Post. "It is knowing where and how energy is used across business operations."

