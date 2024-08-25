You can soon get this money-saving cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the US government

It's a great deal, no matter how you look at it.

If you're looking for ways to modernize your kitchen, you may already know about induction stoves — the latest in money-saving, green cooking technology. But what you might not know is that with the right help navigating government incentives, you could get this amazing technology for free.

The secret is the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law two years ago in 2022. The IRA set aside $8.5 billion for home electrification and energy efficiency upgrades in American homes — and that includes up to $840 for households that switch to an induction stove. To confirm that you qualify and find other incentives, you can visit Rewiring America.

It's a great deal, no matter how you look at it. You could get a significant discount on a high-end cooktop or even install a basic model for free. In fact, if you're not sure whether to commit to a whole stovetop right now, you can even buy individual or double burner units from brands like Duxtop that sit on your countertop.

Meanwhile, you're getting all the incredible benefits of an induction stove for your home. First of all, they're safer. Unlike gas stoves, they don't release fumes that contribute to asthma. Plus, induction burners only heat the pan you place on them and won't heat up at all without an iron or steel object on top, so you don't have to worry about catching a dish towel on fire.

Second, induction stoves will help you save on your energy bill. They cost less to operate than a gas stove and even use less electricity than a traditional electric stove. Meanwhile, they boil water faster, so you'll use even less energy as you shorten your cooking times.

Plus, induction stoves have flat tops — no rack or grill to remove. This makes them super simple to clean.

On top of all those benefits for your household, induction stoves are better for the planet. Using less energy and eliminating a gas appliance is one of the best ways to cut back on air pollution from your household. There are no drawbacks.

