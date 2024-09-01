The government is basically giving away this innovative cooking appliance — here's why it could help you save on your monthly energy bills

These innovative cooktops are energy-efficient, transferring up to 90% of their energy.

Induction cooktops are one of the hottest trends in home appliances. They save users money and make kitchens safer, and the government is making them easier than ever to afford. Now could be the perfect time to get yours.

Since the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law in 2022, Americans have claimed over $8 billion in incentives for residential clean energy upgrades. There's a lot more money available, and you could claim some of it when you upgrade to an induction cooktop.

The rebate amount is up to $840 for an Energy Star-certified electric stove, cooktop, range, or oven. Rebate programs are only available so far in some states but are continuing to roll out.

To check if you're eligible to receive this rebate, you can use tools like Rewiring America's Incentive Calculator. By using the nonprofit's free tool, you can get information about incentives and helpful customer service to answer any remaining questions.

These innovative cooktops are energy-efficient, transferring up to 85% of their energy, according to government websites. That's up to three times more efficient than a gas stove and up to 10% more efficient than traditional electric ranges.

Higher energy efficiency equals lower power bills and great long-term savings. This appliance is also safer for consumers. There's no open flame, and the surface is unlikely to become hot outside of the cooking area underneath the pot or pan.

Compared to gas stoves, induction cooktops are also safer because of their lack of methane output. This toxic gas worsens the air quality in homes, and it contributes to our planet's rising temperatures as well as harming human health and the environment.

With so many benefits, induction cooktops are a great option to upgrade your current gas or electric stove. If a full four-zone cooktop isn't for you, there are smaller options available to fit any budget.

Portable induction burners from brands like Duxtop are an easy and affordable solution to avoid the dangers of gas stoves, upgrade to faster cooking, and save money.

If you're looking to make more green energy updates and get cash back from the government, the IRA also offers tax credits and rebates for other great products.

Getting an electric vehicle could score you up to $7,500 in tax credits. Homeowners who install solar panels can get up to 30% of the installation cost back from the government. Those who purchase a heat pump could also receive up to 30% of the total purchase and installation, up to $2,000.

