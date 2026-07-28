Indiana lands first US factory for high-efficiency bifacial solar cells, creating 1,200 jobs

"Solar energy is now the fastest deployable, cheapest source of energy generation there is."

A former military industrial site is helping power the country with homegrown solar technology, according to The Courier Journal.

A newly opened factory in Jeffersonville, Indiana, will produce some of the most advanced solar cells made in the United States while bringing 1,200 jobs to the area.

What happened?

On July 24, CS PowerTech Inc. started up its flagship solar cell manufacturing operation at River Ridge Commerce Center in Jeffersonville, The Courier Journal reported.

Designed specifically for heterojunction bifacial N-type solar cells, the plant is the first U.S. facility set up to make that high-efficiency product. Large solar farms often use these kinds of solar cells.

At full production, the Jeffersonville site is expected to turn out 6 gigawatt-peak each year. The newspaper said the project represents nearly $1 billion in local investment, and the cells made there are expected to be assembled into solar panels at a Texas plant.

Colin Parkin, CEO of Canadian Solar, said to The Courier Journal that the technology captures photons from sunlight and converts them into electrical energy that can help power homes and communities. Canadian Solar serves a broad range of customers, including homeowners as well as commercial and industrial users.

"CS PowerTech's investment strengthens Indiana's position in advanced manufacturing, creates good-paying jobs for Hoosiers in the area, and reinforces our role in building the technologies that will continue to power America's future," said Indiana Gov. Mike Braun, as relayed by The Courier Journal.

Why does it matter?

Parkin explained, "Solar energy is now the fastest deployable, cheapest source of energy generation there is. That translates into building local capacity for the local ratepayers, which should translate into lower costs."

More domestic solar manufacturing could mean a steadier supply of clean energy technology, shorter project timelines, and lower electricity costs.

When utilities can add new power generation quickly and inexpensively, it can help ease pressure on the grid as electricity demand continues to rise.

And by reducing dependence on gas and oil, solar can even help curb the air pollution linked to asthma, heart disease, and other related health concerns.

The facility also marks a major transformation for River Ridge Commerce Center, a 6,000-acre site that once housed the Indiana Army Ammunition Plant.

What's being done?

With Phase I now increasing production, CS PowerTech plans to move into its Phase II expansion by late 2026.

The president of CS PowerTech Inc., Rusty Schmit, said, "Jeffersonville is a cornerstone of our strategy to build one of North America's most advanced energy manufacturing supply chains. We are proud to invest in Indiana's workforce and work with regional partners to build a long-term center of excellence for solar technology and advanced manufacturing."

The opening will also build on Canadian Solar's regional footprint. The Courier Journal previously reported that, in 2024, the company revealed plans for a $712 million battery facility in Shelbyville, creating another connection in the clean-energy supply chain.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.