Officials unveil plans for first-of-its-kind nuclear facility on US soil: 'Leading the nation'

"Joining forces to improve the quality of life."

by Matthew Swigonski
Indiana is aiming to lead the charge with a new, revolutionary nuclear energy plant that will help eliminate long-lasting nuclear waste.

Photo Credit: iStock

Indiana is hoping to lead the charge with a new revolutionary nuclear energy plant that aims to reuse its own nuclear waste and develop sustainable nuclear technology. 

In a press release, startup First American Nuclear (FANCO) announced plans to host the first U.S. "closed-fuel cycle" nuclear energy park in the state. The park will reprocess and reuse spent nuclear fuel on-site in a process designed to eliminate "97% of long-lasting nuclear waste."

The nuclear plant would be the first of its kind to significantly reduce the volume and long-term dangers of nuclear waste. FANCO will also look to establish its company headquarters and manufacturing facilities in Indiana, opening the door for the creation of thousands of jobs in the state. 

"Indiana is leading the nation in the next chapter of American energy independence," Indiana Governor Mike Braun said in the release. "With First American Nuclear planting its roots here, we're bringing 5,000 high-paying, generational Hoosier jobs while cementing our state as a leader in clean, reliable nuclear power."

Nuclear power plants produce virtually zero carbon pollution during their operation, which makes them a key aspect in the strategy to combat climate change and achieve various net-zero targets

"Indiana and First American Nuclear joining forces to improve the quality of life for Hoosiers and the American people was an easy decision to make," said Suzanne Jaworowski, Indiana's secretary of energy and natural resources in the release.


A nuclear facility can efficiently generate large amounts of energy without the operational costs and needs of a traditional fossil-fuel plant. This can ultimately result in lower energy bills for customers.  

"FANCO has the ability to deliver affordable, sustainable power to light up our rooms, keep us warm in the winter, cool in the summer, and rise to the ever-increasing energy demands of an advanced manufacturing and computing economy," Jaworowski added. 

However, nuclear plants can also produce radioactive waste that remains hazardous to human health and the environment for thousands of years. This can present a serious challenge in the safe and long-term storage and disposal of waste materials. With the ability to reuse its own nuclear waste, the proposed Indiana plant could change how people view nuclear facilities. 

