State at standstill after government denies major funding request: 'It was critical and disappointing'

There's still hope in the state as a new governor will be elected in November and lawmakers will begin work on the biennial budget in January.

Indiana's big plans to cut its share of planet-warming pollution have come to a halt after it lost out on critical funding from the federal government.

What's happening?

The Herald Bulletin explained that Indiana submitted an application for federal funding as part of the Inflation Reduction Act's Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program. The state's plan outlined dozens of projects and policies aimed to slash carbon output by nearly 3 million metric tons by 2050. Some of the proposed projects included renewable energy generation and targeted efforts to put more electric vehicles on roads.

However, the state is now falling short of critical funding for these projects, as its application was not one of the 25 approved by the Environmental Protection Agency to receive funding. The agency received nearly 300 applications.

"That funding was absolutely critical," said Sam Carpenter, executive director of the Hoosier Environmental Council, per The Herald Bulletin. "As a state, we've made very little in those types of investments, so it was critical and disappointing that we didn't receive it."

He also argued that a major fault in the plan — and a possible reason it was rejected — was that it wasn't aggressive enough.

Why is this funding important?

This throws a wrench into Indiana's climate plans, as the state's lawmakers are unlikely to pay for such initiatives, Carpenter said. Indiana ranks eighth in the nation in carbon dioxide produced and CO2 produced per capita, the publication reported, citing data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

A warming world affects us all, from an increase in natural disasters that can endanger lives to massive heat waves that can impact farmworker productivity. While the grant program is still funding important projects that will impact 30 states, it's critically important that all states and municipalities have the tools they need to build climate resilience and reduce their carbon output.

Plus, Indiana's missed funding could also have helped offset the effects of some of the state's recent concerning environmental decisions, including a bill that reduces protections for vulnerable wetlands, which provide valuable ecosystem services, including as carbon sinks.

What's being done about planet-heating pollution?

There's still hope in Indiana, The Herald Bulletin said, as a new governor will be elected in November and lawmakers will begin work on the biennial budget in January.

Meanwhile, across the world, governments are enacting policies to help reduce their carbon outputs. For instance, 35 U.S. states are getting a combined 500,000 new EV charging stations, which will help make driving EVs more convenient. Plus, Tokyo is requiring most new buildings to have solar panels, thereby reducing planet-heating pollution.

One way you can help is by voting for pro-climate candidates.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.