Farmers call for protest against new US deal over concerns for industry future: 'Made into a dumping ground'

"We are worried."

by Daniel Gala
Indian farmers fear that the new trade agreement could hurt them economically by allowing U.S. products into the country.

Photo Credit: iStock

Farmers in India have called for a massive protest in opposition to a new trade pact with the United States, Reuters reported. 

What's happening?

"We are worried about the India-U.S. trade deal, as it would hurt Indian farmers, who are far more vulnerable than their American counterparts," said Rakesh Tikait, an advocate for Indian farmers, per Reuters. 

Government officials in India also have voiced their concerns. 

"India could be made into a dumping ground by this deal," said Pawan Khera, the Congress leader, according to Reuters. 

Why is it important?

The controversy surrounding the trade deal showcased the vulnerability of farmers and the agricultural industry more broadly. Policymakers must balance the needs of their domestic industries against consumers' need for quality food at affordable prices. 

"We will not allow the government to open up the Indian farm sector for American companies," said Purushottam Sharma, SKM national secretary, according to Reuters.   

The trade negotiations have come as shoppers in the U.S. and around the world continue to grapple with high grocery prices

What's being done about it?

Farmers and their advocates in India have called for nationwide protests to voice their opposition to the new U.S.-India trade deal. By doing so, they hope to raise awareness about the deal and its potential impact on Indian farmers. 

According to Reuters, Indian farmers feel they are at a disadvantage as compared to their American counterparts, who they say own larger plots of land and receive more money in the form of government subsidies. 

As negotiations play out, farmers in India have urged their government to release more details about exactly what the U.S.-India trade deal includes. Some opponents of the deal have called it a "total surrender" to the U.S. on trade matters, according to Reuters

