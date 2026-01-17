  • Business Business

New research reveals initiative that could save hundreds of billions from national budget — here are the details

It comes with major additional benefits.

by Laurelle Stelle
According to a recent study, an orderly shutdown of India's coal-powered electric plants could save the country hundreds of billions of dollars.

Photo Credit: iStock

A new study published in Nature Communications demonstrated that not only does India have nothing to lose by beginning an orderly shutdown of its coal-powered electric plants; if handled correctly, a shutdown ahead of the current planned schedule would actually save the country hundreds of billions of dollars while preserving human life, Earth.com reported.

Right now, India relies on coal for about 70% of its power supply. That's a problem because coal creates an incredible amount of air pollution. Like other dirty fuels — such as oil and gas — it releases carbon dioxide and tiny particulates of matter when burnt. When people breathe in this pollution, it can cause both short- and long-term health problems, some of which are deadly.

One study cited by Earth.com estimated the death toll in India from coal pollution at 112,000 per year. Meanwhile, the carbon air pollution traps heat in the atmosphere and raises the Earth's temperature, damaging the climate.

With that in mind, India has the goal of reaching net zero pollution by the year 2070, meaning that it will remove as much pollution from the atmosphere as it generates, and by 2030, it wants to be getting half of its electricity from sources other than coal.

To achieve that, researchers led by Xinyi Long from Fudan University in Shanghai, China, examined the best way to shut down the country's coal plants on a site-by-site basis, prioritizing shutting down the most polluting and underperforming facilities first. They examined two scenarios: one in which overall changes to the climate were less pronounced and one in which they were greater.

They found that the optimum approach actually saved India an incredible amount of money. In the scenario with less overall planet warming, following their plan, the state of Chhattisgarh would see a net gain of about $171 billion when considering medical benefits from the reduced pollution and the economic benefits of fewer lost work days. Uttar Pradesh would gain about $110 billion.

Clean energy options often prove to be more affordable and financially beneficial, and this has once again proven true in India's case. By shifting to renewable sources like solar and wind, the country can save a significant amount of money.

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x